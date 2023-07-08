Triumph Street 400 On-Road Price Creates Controversy, Bajaj Issues Official Statement

A recent social media post originating from a purported Triumph dealership has ignited a wave of speculation about the on-road price of the newly launched Speed 400 motorcycle. The new bike has been developed jointly by Bajaj Auto and the British motorcycle brand Triumph.

The tweet, which has since been taken down by the user, alleged that the on-road price of the bike stands at an astounding Rs 3,38,598. This figure significantly surpasses the ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh and has raised eyebrows among potential customers across the country.

While the authenticity of the viral post remains unverified, it is reported to have originated from a Triumph dealership in Bengaluru. The cost breakdown mentioned in the post includes charges such as road tax, registration and RTO fees, RSA, and insurance, as well as a delivery charge of Rs 17,000 and an Intro Kit cost of Rs 8,500. These details have led some to question whether dealerships are deliberately inflating the on-road price of the Triumph Speed 400.

In response to the mounting concerns, Bajaj-Triumph has issued an official statement which reads, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd., we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July."

Nevertheless, it is important to note that on-road prices are subject to change between different states, as each state imposes its own set of fees and charges. Those who opt to collect their motorcycles directly from the dealership will not incur any delivery charges. However, customers who request home delivery may be subject to an appropriate delivery charge.