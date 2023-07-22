Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Editions Launch Soon, Listed on Indian Website

Triumph Motorcycles India is set to unleash two highly anticipated special edition Adventure Bikes in the vibrant Indian market.

Having said that, the Tiger 900 Rally and the captivating 900 GT Aragon Editions have already been listed on the company’s official website, paving the way for prospective bookings to ignite soon.

The Stunning Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition boasts a mesmerizing triple-tone allure, featuring an elegant blend of Matte Phantom Black, Matte Graphite, and Crystal White. To accentuate its wild spirit, dazzling yellow highlights adorn the fuel tank, front beak, and radiator shrouds, creating an irresistible visual treat. Adding an extra layer of protection, a robust fuel tank protector comes as a standard inclusion.

On the other hand, the Enthralling Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition steals hearts with its alluring Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, and Crystal White color palette. While it retains the sheer brilliance of its sibling, it forgoes the fuel tank crash guard, focusing on a sleeker profile without compromising on its adventurous soul.