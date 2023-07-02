Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » TVS Apache RTR 310 Photos Leaked Ahead of Offical Launch, Check Details

TVS Apache RTR 310 Photos Leaked Ahead of Offical Launch, Check Details

It has been reported that the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 likely to hit the Indian market by the end of this month.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 11:39 IST

New Delhi, India

TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied (Photo: iambikerdotcom)
TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied (Photo: iambikerdotcom)

The leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has been working on its much-awaited 310cc bike for quite a long time. Now, the images of the upcoming RTR 310 started surfacing on the internet, under which the bike was spied during the testing phase.

The leaked photos have not just revealed an overall design, but also suggested some important key features about it.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied (Photo: iambikerdotcom)

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Date

Advertisement

If rumors are to be believed, there are high chances that the TVS might launch the upcoming Apache RTR 310 by the end of July. However, the company did not reveal or shared any related official details regarding the same as yet.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Design

TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied (Photo: iambikerdotcom)

There are reports that have suggested that the RTR 310 will launch as no surprise, which means it will share most of the design elements from the current breed. However, the bike will flaunt some styling, inspired by the Draken concept, which was unveiled in 2014.

The report says that the company has a lot of hopes for the upcoming RTR 310 as it will hit the market in sports avatar in this segment. It will likely come with a complete LED lights setup, aggressive front fascia, sculpted fuel tank, edgy look, sleek split seats, golden USD forks, and upswept exhaust. Customers expected to get a variety of colour schemes, and some optional customization under the company’s Built To Order platform.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Effect: Anticipation For Jawan On An All-Time High; 'Prevue' To Be Launched Soon
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Specs

    When it comes to displacement, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine option. The unit will be paired with an s-speed manual gearbox and is expected to generate a power of 34bhp, and 27.3nm of peak torque in sports mode. While 25.8 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque can be expected in Urban and Rain mode.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 02, 2023, 11:35 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 11:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App