TVS Apache RTR 310 Photos Leaked Ahead of Offical Launch, Check Details

The leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has been working on its much-awaited 310cc bike for quite a long time. Now, the images of the upcoming RTR 310 started surfacing on the internet, under which the bike was spied during the testing phase.

The leaked photos have not just revealed an overall design, but also suggested some important key features about it.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Date

If rumors are to be believed, there are high chances that the TVS might launch the upcoming Apache RTR 310 by the end of July. However, the company did not reveal or shared any related official details regarding the same as yet.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Design

There are reports that have suggested that the RTR 310 will launch as no surprise, which means it will share most of the design elements from the current breed. However, the bike will flaunt some styling, inspired by the Draken concept, which was unveiled in 2014.

The report says that the company has a lot of hopes for the upcoming RTR 310 as it will hit the market in sports avatar in this segment. It will likely come with a complete LED lights setup, aggressive front fascia, sculpted fuel tank, edgy look, sleek split seats, golden USD forks, and upswept exhaust. Customers expected to get a variety of colour schemes, and some optional customization under the company’s Built To Order platform.