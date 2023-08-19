TVS Creon Electric Scooter Launch: New Teaser Reveals TFT Display, Connected Features

TVS Motor Company has shared new details about their upcoming electric scooter. The latest teaser shared by TVS on social media has given a glimpse into features that can be expected in the new electric scooter. In the first teaser, the focus is on the display which features a TFT screen. The teaser shows a few pictures of this screen. One picture shows the speedometer read “105kph", which could be a hint about the top speed abilities of the scooter.

Based on the Creon e-scooter concept that was shown at the Auto Expo in 2018, the upcoming scooter is set to make its debut on August 23 in Dubai.

Another picture on the screen seems to show buttons for controlling music. This probably means the scooter can connect to your phone using Bluetooth. This guess is confirmed by the second teaser. TVS shows a picture of a smartwatch with buttons for the scooter, hinting at the connected features of the two-wheeler. These buttons might help you lock or unlock the storage under the seat, lock or unlock the handlebar, and even set off an alarm remotely. This alarm could be to stop someone from stealing the scooter or locate the scooter if you forget where you had parked it.

In their latest preview, TVS Motor Company showed a part of the electric scooter’s instrument console. The console looks unique and stylish with its rectangular shape. It will have different displays for different riding modes—Eco and Sport. One can see numerous photographs of the display in the teaser. One of the photos of the screens suggests the speedometer reading 105kmph, hinting that the upcoming two-wheeler will be a performance-oriented product.

Further details on the feature and pricing will only be confirmed after the official launch event. Right now, TVS has the iQube as their only electric scooter in India.