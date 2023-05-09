TVS iQube Mega Delivery Marathon Launched Across 10 Cities, Successfully Delivers 100 Electric Scooters in New Delhi

TVS Motor, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has reinforced its commitment to transforming future mobility in the two-wheeler segment with the launch of its iQube Electric scooters last year. These vehicles are not only impactful but hassle-free as well, ensuring a seamless and comfortable ride for their users.

With the TVS iQube and TVS iQube S variants, TVS Motor has set a new benchmark in the electric scooter industry. These scooters are loaded with best-in-class features, including a 3.4 kWh battery specification designed by TVS Motor, which delivers a practical on-road range of 100 km per charge. The iQube scooters also feature a 7-inch TFT display, HMI controls, and reverse parking, making them a top choice for riders looking for a technologically advanced ride.

Also Read: TVS Racing Partners With Kidzania to Spread Awareness about Motorsports in Young Riders

Advertisement

Currently available in 140 cities across India, the TVS iQube scooters are designed to provide users with a hassle-free and eco-friendly mode of transportation, while also delivering an exceptional riding experience. With its impressive features and practical on-road range, the iQube is poised to lead the charge in India’s growing electric scooter market.

As India moves towards a more sustainable future, TVS Motor’s iQube Electric scooters are an excellent choice for riders looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on performance or features. So why wait? Book your iQube Electric scooter today and join the green revolution!

Read all the Latest Auto News here