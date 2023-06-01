TVS iQube Price Hiked by Rs 22,000 After Cut in FAME II Subsidies; Latest Price Here

TVS Motor Company, a well-known global manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers, is dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions for the future.

The brand is fully aligned with the Indian government’s vision of promoting electric mobility. Furthermore, it is actively supporting their efforts to increase the adoption of electric vehicles and enhance the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, TVS Motor Company is making significant progress in its journey towards sustainable electrification. Starting from June 1, 2023, the price of the TVS iQube will be increased by an amount ranging from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 22,000, depending on the specific variant, following the revision in the FAME II subsidy.

Having said that, TVS iQube is now available at Rs 1.68 lakhs (ex-showroom). While TVS iQube S is offered at Rs 1.69 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Moreover, customers who have made their bookings before May 20, 2023, will be eligible for an exclusive loyalty benefit. Detailed information about this offer will soon be available on the company’s website, so interested individuals are encouraged to visit and find out more.

With great pride, KN Radhakrishnan, the Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, announced, “TVS Motor is leading the way in the electric vehicle transformation narrative in our nation. As evidence of our strong and satisfied customer base, our TVS iQube range of scooters achieved a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units in the last financial year. In May 2023 alone, TVS iQube surpassed 20,000 unit sales and we continue to maintain a healthy booking pipeline, with over 30,000 units on order."

Radhakrishnan further elaborated, “Over the next few quarters, the FAME II subsidy will gradually reduce. However, TVS Motor will persistently provide delightful product options and an excellent value proposition to drive the electrification and penetration of green energy in the two-wheeler segment of the country. As part of our customer-centric approach, the company will introduce a loyalty benefit program for customers who have booked the TVS iQube until May 20, 2023, for a limited period. This will alleviate the cost burden following the revision in the FAME II subsidy. Moreover, new customers will also be able to enjoy the new prices without bearing the full impact of the FAME II revision when booking the vehicle starting from June 1, 2023."

TVS iQube, an exceptional electric vehicle, follows three important principles. Firstly, it gives customers choices for range, connected features, chargers, and colors. Secondly, it prioritizes safety and a smooth buying experience with the latest safety standards and timely delivery. Lastly, it offers simplicity in operating the TVS iQube, making it convenient and effective. This scooter is currently available in 140 cities across India, making sustainable mobility accessible to more people.