TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad Mark 10 Glorious Years of Strategic Partnership

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad mark an illustrious 10 years of their strategic partnership in the world of two-wheelers.

The partnership between these industry titans has achieved numerous worldwide firsts in a variety of fields, including product development, fine design, technological innovation, knowledge exchange, and the creation of common platforms for their broad global audience.

In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad began their long-term strategic partnership with the goal of creating sub-500cc bikes with a worldwide audience. Four great models have been born from this synergy under the 310cc platform: the legendary BMW G 310 R, the daring BMW 310 GS, the track-focused BMW G 310 RR, and the top-of-the-line TVS Apache RR 310. These motorcycles have won the enthusiastic support of consumers in important regions in the EU, USA, Latin America, Japan, China, and India, garnering a fan base of over 140,000 riders.

The two giants expanded and strengthened their partnership in December 2021 as a result of this cooperative victory. Along these lines, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have teamed up to develop cutting-edge technologies and new platforms, such as those for electric vehicles. Additionally, as a crucial component of this enlarged partnership, TVS Motor Company’s remit now includes envisioning and designing future BMW Motorrad marvels while maintaining the highest levels of quality, supply chain management, and industrial acumen.