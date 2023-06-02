TVS Racing Launches Virtual Motorsport Experience Centre at KidZania in Delhi NCR, Details Inside

In order to promote the motorsports and bike racing culture in India, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country TVS Motors, which has a legacy rooted over 100 years, and backed by four decades of racing pedigree, announced its partnership with the edutainment theme parks KidZania in Delhi-NCR. The has been taken to provide a racing experience for all the young enthusiasts and riders in the country.

To introduce and promote racing culture in young minds while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing also launched a tailored and curated experience zone for new riders aged between 4 & 16 years at the centre, which offers a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena.

To make it more interesting, TVS Racing also announced a two-month-long virtual championship for motorsport at KidZania, under which the kids will be able to experience the real virtual thrill of a race track. As per TVS Racing, the sole purpose of the championship is to showcase the motor racing ecosystem at a deeper level.

Commenting about the same, Company’s managing director said that TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over four decades, and they are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to provide a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania, TVS motor MD added.

TVS Motor Company’s business head, Vimal Sumbly was also present at the event. He said the brand has recently concluded a successful launch of the first experience centre in KidZania Mumbai, and is excited about the launch at the Delhi NCR centre. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate a passion for racing in the next generation, Sumbly added.