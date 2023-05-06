TVS Racing Partners With Kidzania to Spread Awareness about Motorsports in Young Riders

The largest two-wheeler Indian two-wheeler manufacturing company TVS has been pushing motorsports since 1982. In order to promote and break all the stereotypes in the country, TVS Racing announced its partnership with KidZania, under which the company has created the first-of-its-kind tailored and curated racing experience zone for young riders aged between 5-16 years in Mumbai.

As per the official information released by TVS Racing, it said that the newly created racing experience zone at KidZania will provide all kinds of knowledge about the mini-racing tracks through video games, and Interactive sessions among young riders to promote racing culture in the country.

TVS Racing said that steps have been taken with the goal to train and improve the riding skills of young riders. The brand said the partnership is an extension of TVS Racing’s commitment to promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders.

TVS Racing also informed that over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India. This includes a Rookie category that focuses on nurturing talent from 13 – 18 years and trained over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021.

Reacting about the partnership, TVS Motor’s managing director Sudarshan Venu said that TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over 40 years. Now, the firm is excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania, Venu added in his official statement.

