TVS Raider Single Seat Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 93,719

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has launched an updated single-seat variant of the Raider 125cc. Interested customers can purchase the motorcycle at the starting price of Rs 93,719 (ex-showroom Delhi), cutting down the price by almost Rs 1,000, and making it more affordable than the split seat variant. The bike has replaced the drum brake model, which used to come at the starting price of Rs 86,803 (ex-showroom).

Talking about the design first, the Single Seat variant resembles its other two variants - Split Seat and SmartXonnect. However, some cosmetic noticeable changes make it sportier than its other siblings. It offers an aggressive look and the single-piece unit provides a more hearty commuter feel.

Also Read: TVS Technologies Ltd to Invest Rs 450 Crore in Commercial Vehicle Segment

Advertisement

When it comes to the powertrain, it features a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine, which churns out 11.22bhp and 11.2Nm of peak torque, the same as its other counterparts. The company has introduced the bike with a five-speed transmission. Since the firm does not provide a drum brake version anymore, customers now get the standard 240mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum.

The TVS Raider single-seat model has the same negative LCD instrument cluster with the split-seat model’s speedometer, tachometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge. Additionally, it contains ride modes, a clock, a fuel efficiency monitor, and indicators for low fuel and gear positions.

Read all the Latest Auto News here