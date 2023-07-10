Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
TVS to Launch an All-Electric Scooter on August 23, Details Inside

TVS is set to unveil a revolutionary electric-flying marvel, defying mobility norms.

July 10, 2023

TVS Set to Unveil Electric-Flying Marvel (Photo: TVS)
TVS Set to Unveil Electric-Flying Marvel (Photo: TVS)

TVS Motors, the renowned two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to create waves in the electric vehicle market with its upcoming launch.

In an exciting turn of events, TVS has sent out an exclusive invitation for an electrifying and ground-breaking “electric-flying" launch event. This announcement has left enthusiasts and experts alike buzzing with anticipation.

The invite for this momentous event suggests that TVS has something unique and exhilarating in store for the masses. With the tagline “Thrill has a date," it is highly likely that the new product will cater to a youthful demographic, emphasizing on performance and excitement. Moreover, the launch date has been set for August 23, with the unveiling taking place in the captivating city of Dubai. This international venue further adds weight to the speculation that TVS is gearing up to introduce a premium offering.

Breaking free from the existing iQube series, this new product promises to shatter the status quo in the realm of mobility. While the details of this revolutionary offering remain tightly under wraps, one thing is certain - it will be a game-changer. The much-awaited TVS iQube ST, equipped with an impressive 5kWh battery, has faced delays in its launch. However, recent developments, such as the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy, have raised doubts about the feasibility of such a scooter with a large battery pack.

The upcoming TVS electric scooter launch is expected to introduce an entirely new product, one that could potentially revolutionize the market. Speculations are rife about its design and features, with some suggesting a possible resemblance to the acclaimed TVS Creon concept unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo.

    • As the anticipation builds, scooter enthusiasts and industry experts eagerly await this ground-breaking launch from TVS. With its commitment to innovation and quality, TVS has already established itself as a leading player in the electric scooter segment. Now, with this mysterious new offering, they are poised to take the market by storm and redefine the way we perceive mobility.

    Stay tuned for more updates on this electrifying launch that promises to set a new benchmark in the world of electric scooters.

    July 10, 2023
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 15:30 IST
