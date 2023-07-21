TVS to Redesign Low-Cost Variant Of iQube Electric Scooter Amid FAME II Subsidy Revisions

In the wake of recent FAME II subsidy revisions that are set to reshape the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, prominent electric scooter manufacturers like Ather, Ola, and TVS are strategically pivoting their focus to introduce more affordable models featuring smaller batteries.

Leading the charge, TVS has exciting plans to redesign their popular iQube electric scooter, aiming to cater to the growing demand for economical EV solutions.

Currently, two variants of the iQube scooter grace the market—the Standard iQube and the mid-spec iQube S, both equipped with a 3.04 kWh battery capacity. However, TVS is now gearing up to carve out a new and more budget-friendly variant of the iQube, projected to boast a battery capacity smaller than 3 kWh, according to a recent report by Rushlane.

TVS also announced the launch of a top-spec variant– iQube ST, which is yet to make a market debut. The iQube ST was said to feature a battery of 4.56 kWh. But since the company will need to counter the FAME II subsidy revisions, the launch of the top-of-the-line variant remains in doubt.

As per the latest update on FAME II, the subsidy per kWh has been reduced from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 10,000. Moreover, this modification introduces a 15 percent cap on subsidies in line with their ex-showroom pricing. Previously, this was estimated to be around 40 percent. This is the reason why EV makers are turning towards introducing less expensive electric scooters.