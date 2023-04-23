TVS Young Media Racers Program Seventh Edition: Selection Round at MMRT in Chennai Concludes

Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS has been organizing the TVS Young Media Racers Program for the past few years in order to promote motorsports in India. Again! This year, the PETRONAS TVS Racing team returns with the 7th edition of the PETRONAS TVS Young Media Racers Program, which was held in Chennai’s Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) on April 21.

After attending a full-day classroom and rigorous training session by the TVS Racing Team, the 16 fastest riders from a total of 31 journalists and influencers from across India were selected to race for the entire season in the media category this year on April 21. The management said the riders who made it to the final top 16, they will ride the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the sole purpose of the initiative is to provide proper training to young enthusiasts, especially those who represent media houses and are passionate about motorsports. Amid this, the program has successfully trained over 150 journalists by sharpening their racing skills over the years.

Reacting about the same, TVS Motor Company, business head Vimal Sumbly said that as a flagbearer in the Indian motorsports arena, PETRONAS TVS Racing is continuously exciting the motorsport enthusiasts through focused initiatives like Young Media Racers Program, offering training to racing enthusiasts from the media community.

In addition, he said it is heartening to see the passion and enthusiasm that these young enthusiasts demonstrated at the selection round. We are confident that the training sessions planned for them will further fuel their performance and I wish all the riders good luck for this season, Vimal Sumbly added.

Know everything about TVS racing

A pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, TVS Racing has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road" strategy.

The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for all sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest-growing brands in their respective segments.

Apart from this, TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.

