Two IndiGo Aircraft Report Engine Glitch in One Day, Both Flights Land Safely

For the second time on Tuesday within a span of a few hours, an IndiGo flight experienced a mid-air glitch.

This incident involved one of the aircraft’s engines shutting down, yet the Kolkata to Bengaluru flight managed to land safely.

“IndiGo flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata after take off due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed back in Kolkata. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to bring the passengers to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an airline spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight from Madurai landed safely at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday despite one of the aircraft’s engines shutting down.

Given that twin-engine planes can safely operate on a single engine, the Airbus A321 safely landed in Mumbai.