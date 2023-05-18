UAE-India Flights: New Dubai to Bhubaneswar Service Applauded by Odia Community in Emirates

After waiting for so many years, finally, the Odia community staying in the United Arab Emirates got an opportunity to rejoice as the inaugural Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight took off on May 15. It was flagged by the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

They expressed their gratitude for his assistance in launching the Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight. Odia community also called this direct flight very special as CM Naveen Patnaik himself got involved in it to give it a kickstart.

After arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneswar, a senior member of the Odia Community in the UAE named Priyadarshee Panigrahi, along with others, met with the state’s chief minister. They collectively expressed gratitude to him for commencing these direct flight operations, which had been long requested by the Odia community.

Advertisement

Some of them even appreciated him for keeping his promise, which he made to the community in June last year.

Amid this, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri also congratulated the State Government on this significant step towards enhancing Odisha’s global connectivity. He said the beginning of direct connectivity between the global city, Dubai, and Odisha will create unmatched opportunities for the State and connect it to the rest of the world.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s reaction to direct Dubai to Bhubaneswar flight

Reacting about the direct flight operations, CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted that he is glad to flag off the maiden Bhubaneswar-Dubai international flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport. Wishing students a very happy journey. May the direct flight service open up a new world of opportunities for our skilled youths, the CM of Odisha added in his tweet.