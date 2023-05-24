Uber Green Launched in India, Aims to Become a Zero-Emissions Mobility Platform by 2040

Uber, the renowned global ride-sharing app, has announced a series of groundbreaking partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable mobility in India. With a focus on electrification, Uber has teamed up with industry leaders to facilitate the transition towards cleaner transportation.

Furthermore, Uber has announced the launch of Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, starting from June 2023. This innovative service enables passengers to request rides in all-electric, zero tail-pipe emission vehicles through a simple tap on the app. Uber Green, available in over 100 cities across 15 countries, is the most accessible on-demand mobility solution for low or no-emission rides worldwide.

Advertisement

Alongside the introduction of Uber Green, Uber has forged strategic collaborations to propel the electric vehicle (EV) momentum in India.

Fleet Partner Expansion: Uber is expanding its network of fleet partners by collaborating with leading industry players such as Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Private Limited, and Moove. Together, they aim to deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across Uber’s top seven cities, empowering drivers to transition to electric mobility swiftly.

EV Two-Wheeler Partnership: Uber is joining forces with Zypp Electric, a tech-enabled EV-as-a-service startup, to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024. This collaboration aims to boost sustainable mobility within Uber’s growing Uber Moto category, with over 1,000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers already deployed in Delhi.

Also Read: Simple One Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.45 Lakh

EV Financing: Uber has collaborated with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to support the purchase of cleaner fuel vehicles, including EVs and CNG. Through this collaboration, affordable loans of approximately Rs 1,000 crores will be provided, facilitating the transition from high-emission to low or no tailpipe emission vehicles.

Advertisement

EV Charging Infrastructure: Uber is forging two significant partnerships in the field of charging infrastructure. In collaboration with Jio-bp, Uber will bring its global mobility agreement with bp pulse to India, enabling Uber drivers to access their charging networks and contribute to the development of new charging infrastructure. Furthermore, Uber has signed an MoU with GMR Green energy to establish tailored charging facilities.

Advertisement

Uber’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond India. The company aims to become a zero-emissions mobility platform in Europe and North America by 2030 and globally by 2040. Uber has tripled the number of electric vehicles on its platform and facilitated 31 million rides in electric vehicles in 2022 alone. Notably, Uber’s near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets have received approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative, making it one of the first 30 US-based companies to achieve such recognition.

Uber’s latest initiatives in India exemplify its dedication to fostering sustainable mobility and driving positive change in the transportation industry. With Uber Green and its EV partnerships, the company is set to revolutionize the way people travel while reducing their carbon footprint.