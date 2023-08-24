Uber India Launches Group Rides Features, Here's How to Use It

In a move to make travel easier and inexpensive in India, the American cab service provider Uber launched another new feature named Group Rides. The sole purpose of the newly introduced feature is to allow individual travelers to share Uber rides with up to three friends, who are traveling to the same destination.

While confirming the news, Uber India says “Riding with friends just got easier: set up a group ride in the Uber app, invite your friends, and arrive at your destination. Friends who ride together save together." It has been claimed by the company that the group ride feature will allow the customers to save up to 30 percent of the money on total fare as it will split the whole bill among fellow travelers.

Here’s How to Use Group Ride Feature on Uber