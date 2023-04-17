Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition Deliveries Start, First Global Experience Centre Unveiled

Bangalore-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette on April 27 unveiled its first-ever futuristic experience centre in Ultraviolette Hangar. As per official information shared by the company, the centre is spread around over 10,000 sq. ft. The sole purpose to open the centre is to provide the brand’s flagship retail touchpoint while creating a highly immersive experience for customers and all motorcycle and technology enthusiasts.

With the unveiling of its first experience centre, the brand also kick-started the deliveries of its top-of-the-line F77 Limited Edition. The firm claims that following the beginning of the booking in November 2022, all 77 units of the top-tier model were sold out in under two hours.

Commenting on the Ultraviolette Hangar launch, Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramanian said that the brand’s focus on futuristic design and innovation is reflected in its first flagship experience centre. He said the Hangar is a one-of-a-kind experiential centre where everyone is invited to experience the future of design and electric vehicle technology.

In addition, he called the opening of the experience centre a first step towards the next phase of growth. He also informed that they are working on setting up 15 such Ultraviolette Hangars across the length and breadth of India this year. Each store will be uniquely designed considering the brand personality and will offer a superlative experience for customers and enthusiasts alike, Ultraviolette Co-founder added.

Meanwhile, Ultraviolette has recently launched the F77, which is available in two variants, the F77 Original and F77 Recon, at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakhs (ex-showroom), Interested customers can book the vehicle by visiting Ultraviolette’s official website.

