Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Launched at Rs 5.60 Lakh - A Tribute to Chandrayaan-3

Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the F77 Space Edition at an introductory price of Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The exclusive aerospace-inspired electric motorcycle will be limited to merely 10 units while bookings for it begin from 6PM on August 22 at the brand’s official website.

Terming the ‘Space Edition’ as the most advanced electric motorcycle variant of the F77, Ultraviolette has equipped it with aerospace grade aluminium and advanced aircraft electronics based technology. The limited-edition model flaunts aerospace grade paint which comes with corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance, and thermal stability.

The F77 Space Edition is offered with a aerospace grade aluminium key which is created out of a single piece of metal. As for features, the electric motorcycle boasts of advanced aircraft electronics-based technology which can measure Roll, Pitch and Yaw through a 9-axis IMU.

Announcing the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, “We are excited to bring to you our latest creation – the F77 Space Edition and can’t wait to hand over the keys to 10 special riders. Ultraviolette aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology and the Space Edition is the best way to celebrate this commitment. As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey. The very same DNA is clearly reflected in the Ultraviolette F77 Space edition."