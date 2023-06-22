Ultraviolette Launched UV SQUADRON, Flagged Off First Community Ride on World Motorcycle Day

Ultraviolette, a pioneer in sustainable mobility and a visionary force behind cutting-edge mobility solutions, has made a groundbreaking announcement with the official launch of its highly anticipated riding community, UV SQUADRON.

To mark this momentous occasion, the company recently organized a spectacular inaugural community ride in Bengaluru, coinciding with the prestigious 2023 World Motorcycle Day.

The grand event not only symbolizes a significant milestone for Ultraviolette but also heralds the birth of UV SQUADRON. This phenomenal gathering brought together passionate F77 pilots, who collectively covered an astounding distance of over 2,000 kilometers in a single day. The riders embarked on an exhilarating journey across diverse terrains, while also indulging in thrilling adventure sports such as Rock Climbing and Rappelling, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and adventure.

UV SQUADRON stands as a dynamic platform for tech and motorcycle enthusiasts to connect, share their experiences, and actively contribute to the rapidly expanding electric motorcycle ecosystem created by Ultraviolette. By fostering a community that celebrates passionate and forward-thinking individuals, UV SQUADRON recognizes the importance of sustainability and encourages a progressive mindset.

Going beyond the conventional realm of community rides, UV SQUADRON aims to venture into unexplored territory, crafting extraordinary experiences for the extended F77 community. This remarkable initiative exemplifies the essence of UV SQUADRON, which lies in its ability to ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation. Constantly pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and experiences, Ultraviolette’s UV SQUADRON promises to redefine the norms and expectations associated with riding communities.