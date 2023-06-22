Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Ultraviolette Launched UV SQUADRON, Flagged Off First Community Ride on World Motorcycle Day

Ultraviolette launched UV SQUADRON, an exciting riding community embracing sustainable mobility and pushing the boundaries of adventure and innovation

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 10:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Ultraviolette Launches UV SQUADRON (Photo: Ultraviolette)
Ultraviolette Launches UV SQUADRON (Photo: Ultraviolette)

Ultraviolette, a pioneer in sustainable mobility and a visionary force behind cutting-edge mobility solutions, has made a groundbreaking announcement with the official launch of its highly anticipated riding community, UV SQUADRON.

To mark this momentous occasion, the company recently organized a spectacular inaugural community ride in Bengaluru, coinciding with the prestigious 2023 World Motorcycle Day.

Ultraviolette Launches UV SQUADRON (Photo: Ultraviolette)

The grand event not only symbolizes a significant milestone for Ultraviolette but also heralds the birth of UV SQUADRON. This phenomenal gathering brought together passionate F77 pilots, who collectively covered an astounding distance of over 2,000 kilometers in a single day. The riders embarked on an exhilarating journey across diverse terrains, while also indulging in thrilling adventure sports such as Rock Climbing and Rappelling, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and adventure.

UV SQUADRON stands as a dynamic platform for tech and motorcycle enthusiasts to connect, share their experiences, and actively contribute to the rapidly expanding electric motorcycle ecosystem created by Ultraviolette. By fostering a community that celebrates passionate and forward-thinking individuals, UV SQUADRON recognizes the importance of sustainability and encourages a progressive mindset.

Going beyond the conventional realm of community rides, UV SQUADRON aims to venture into unexplored territory, crafting extraordinary experiences for the extended F77 community. This remarkable initiative exemplifies the essence of UV SQUADRON, which lies in its ability to ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation. Constantly pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and experiences, Ultraviolette’s UV SQUADRON promises to redefine the norms and expectations associated with riding communities.

    • Ultraviolette Launches UV SQUADRON (Photo: Ultraviolette)

    Ultraviolette has once again demonstrated its commitment to revolutionize the future of mobility, inspiring enthusiasts and riders alike to join the UV SQUADRON and be part of an extraordinary journey towards sustainable and cutting-edge transportation solutions.

    About the Author

    Samreen Pall

    first published: June 22, 2023, 10:50 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 10:54 IST
