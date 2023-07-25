Ultraviolette Trademarks X44 Name, Hints at New Electric Two-Wheeler

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based electric motorbike company, has trademarked the name X44 in India. The breakthrough has fueled speculation about the company building a new electric two-wheeler.

This development follows the success of the company’s flagship model, the Ultraviolette F77. According to the Motorbeam report, the trademark document reveals that the X44 name may be used for either an electric motorbike or a scooter, hinting at Ultraviolette’s future offerings.

Although there is little information on the X44 available currently, the use of ‘X’ prefix/suffix in the naming suggests that it could be an off-road oriented bike. But for now, that’s just a speculation, and we will have to wait for the official announcement.

The electric scooter market in India has been fiercely competitive, with established brands and startups trying to win over customers. If the X44 is indeed an electric scooter, it is going to face tough competition in this dynamic market.

The Ultraviolette previewed a range of upcoming products during the launch of the F77. So, it is possible that the X44 could be one of them. They have also discussed plans to establish charging stations across India by 2024, with the goal of strengthening the infrastructure for electric transportation.

Meanwhile, the Ultraviolette F77, which is available in three variants - Standard, Recon, and Limited - has been positively accepted in the market. Priced at Rs 3.80 lahks (ex-showroom), Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the Limited variant, limited to only 77 units, has already been sold out.