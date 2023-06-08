Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Bike India Launch, Price Announcement on June 5

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Bike India Launch, Price Announcement on June 5

Spy images suggested that the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Bike is likely to share some of the design from the bigger Bonneville family.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 19:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike (Photo-Triumph)
Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike (Photo-Triumph)

The luxury yet high-performance two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph is gearing up to launch its much-awaited 400cc segment motorcycle with a partnership with Bajaj on June 5 in India. Yes! You read it right.

If you are wondering from where we got this hint, let us tell you, the brand recently invited us for a bike launch event in Pune, scheduled for above mention date. And, we anticipate that it is for the upcoming 400cc Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle. However, the brand did not share any related details about the same in the invitation mail. But, we expect that the company might reveal all the related details about the bike including price range and other important details at the launch event.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike (File Photo)

What to expect from the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike

As we anticipated that launch of the motorcycle is just around the corner, and the forthcoming single-cylinder bike from the brand might create a storm in the segment, which is currently ruled by the Royal Enfield for many years.

Going by the spy images, it has suggested that the two-wheeler is likely to share some of the design from the bigger Bonneville family. The spy images also suggested that the bike might hit the road with multiple advanced features such as an LED headlight setup, mate black colored engine, wide head cover, USD forks, and whatnot.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike (File Photo)

    • As far as the engine is concerned, it is expected the bike might feature a liquid-cooling unit, which will be more advance and powerful as compared to RE’s 350cc J-platform.

    Once launched, it will compete against Royal Enfield Jawa, Yezdi among others

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 08, 2023, 19:39 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
