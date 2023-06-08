Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Bike India Launch, Price Announcement on June 5

The luxury yet high-performance two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph is gearing up to launch its much-awaited 400cc segment motorcycle with a partnership with Bajaj on June 5 in India. Yes! You read it right.

If you are wondering from where we got this hint, let us tell you, the brand recently invited us for a bike launch event in Pune, scheduled for above mention date. And, we anticipate that it is for the upcoming 400cc Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle. However, the brand did not share any related details about the same in the invitation mail. But, we expect that the company might reveal all the related details about the bike including price range and other important details at the launch event.

What to expect from the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike

As we anticipated that launch of the motorcycle is just around the corner, and the forthcoming single-cylinder bike from the brand might create a storm in the segment, which is currently ruled by the Royal Enfield for many years.

Going by the spy images, it has suggested that the two-wheeler is likely to share some of the design from the bigger Bonneville family. The spy images also suggested that the bike might hit the road with multiple advanced features such as an LED headlight setup, mate black colored engine, wide head cover, USD forks, and whatnot.