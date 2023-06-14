Upcoming Expressways in India: Take A Look At Top National Highways That Are All Set To Make Journey Shorter

The Indian government has been working to build a better and faster roads or expressways for the vehicles. The report says the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has already created a road map, under which it will work 1.8 on creating lakh kilometers of national highways, which not only will cut down travel time but also will save the cost of traveling. These projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

In case you are wondering where and how many expressways projects the government will kickstart in upcoming years. Then, do not worry, we have got your back. In this article, we have created a list of upcoming projects lined up by the government for the future.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

One of the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been in the news for so long. It has been reported that once the fastest route gets complete, it will only take somewhere around 11 to 12 hours to cover the distance from both cities, which means travelers will be able to save up to 13 to 14 hours on the journey.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

The report says that the expressway will take only 6 or 7 months to complete. Once it will start its operation, people will be able to cover the Mumbai to Nagpur distance in just 8 hours or even less. Reports also suggested that the route will cover approximately 701 km, and connect more than 8 districts and 388 villages or even above.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

The project spread across more than 648km, will be connecting to the Jammu’s Katra with Bahadurgarh Border in Delhi. Once the fastest four-lane expressway begins its operation, it will allow the public to cover Amritsar, Nokadar, and Gurdaspur among others.