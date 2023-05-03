Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Upcoming Hero Passion Xpro Photos Surface on Internet Ahead of Official Launch, Design Revealed

The bike is likely to come with a engine capacity between 100-125 cc as the company focuses majorly on the domestic market

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming Hero Passion XPro (File photo)

The leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is likely to launch an updated version of the Passion XPro, which was discontinued last year. It has been reported that the upcoming bike will be known as Passion XPro, which already has been spotted during its TVC shoot in India.

As per the spy images, it has been observed that the feature-loaded and mileage-friendly upcoming Hero Passion XPro will look similar to the model available in Bangladesh. The report says the company might introduce the bike with some advance and trending features, which might attract new customers.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Hero Passion XPro

As per the leaked images, the bike does not flaunt aggressive looks or sharp edges. Going by the images, the motorcycle has a decent appearance with dual-tone matte black and blue colour contrast over the body. It also features the company’s signature style of black alloy wheels that somehow enhance its appearance.

If rumors are to be believed, the bike is likely to come with premium yet advance features such as Bluetooth connectivity, which will allow the riders to get all the important phone notifications like SMS, call alerts, and more on the digital instrument cluster. As far as other features are concerned, Hero Passion XPro might come with a twin-tier LED projector headlamp with H-shaped LED daytime running light (DRL), a short windscreen, a single-piece black-finished seat, a strong grab rail, and a USB charging port mounted below the console.

Reports claim that the bike is likely to come with a engine capacity between 100-125 cc as the company focuses majorly on the domestic market. It is expected to come in two colour options - Techno Blue and Sports Red.

last updated: May 03, 2023, 10:34 IST
