Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV to Feature ADAS Tech, Details Here

Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV to Feature ADAS Tech, Details Here

The Elevate is likely to hit the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

All-New Honda Elevate SUV (Photo: Honda)
All-New Honda Elevate SUV (Photo: Honda)

Honda has created a buzz on all the social media platforms ever since it shared the teaser photo of its upcoming SUV Elevate for India. The Japanese car manufacturer is all set to make a comeback in the SUV segment by launching the car on June 6. It has been reported that the company is likely to feature the four-wheeler with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology as Honda Sensing.

While confirming the news, one of the company’s officials told the media that the firm has a plan, under which the brand will be adding this safety feature in most of its future cars in top-end models.

Honda Elevate Engine and Power

Advertisement

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Elevate will initially only be available with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine; a hybrid powertrain is anticipated to be added later. The petrol engine will be the same as the one in the Honda City, which has a CVT or a 6-speed manual gearbox and will generate a max power of 121bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate expected Styling and Design

The coming Honda midsize SUV is likely to have a proper SUV element including an aggressive and powerful front and rear profile. The top-spec versions of the Elevate are anticipated to have LED headlights, while the base and mid-spec versions are anticipated to have halogen headlamps setup. The rear profile might feature a thick C-pillar with a slightly sloped shape.

RELATED NEWS

Honda Elevate Expected Price

The Elevate is likely to hit the Indian market at the expected price bracket under Rs 12 lakh-17 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the customer will get better clarity about this on June 6.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

first published: May 28, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: May 28, 2023, 12:28 IST
Read More