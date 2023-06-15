Upcoming Toyota EV to Deliver 1200 Km Range on Single Charge, Charge Time of 10 Mins

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is planning an EV (electric vehicle) powered by a solid-state battery that would have a range of nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) and a charge time of only 10 minutes.

Elon Musk-run Tesla Superchargers give about 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The company is also planning to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery to its next-generation EVs by 2026, as part of its new technology roadmap revealed on Tuesday.

The batteries will deliver quicker charging and around 1,000 km (620 miles) of range, putting Toyota’s vehicles ahead of the competition.

“On the vehicle axis, through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km," Toyota said.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its long-range ‘Vision EQXX’ concept car that travelled over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery — longest-ever distance covered by an EV on a single charge.