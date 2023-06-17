Upcoming TVS Cruiser Motorcycle Design Leaked Before Launch, Royal Enfield Rival in Works

TVS has filed a new patent for the cruiser motorcycle and the same has been leaked online. The middleweight category of bikes has had rapid growth and has a lot of potential going forward. This presents a compelling argument for TVS to diversify its product line and roll out additional high-end offerings.

With so many alternatives available for the middleweight category such as an ADV, roadster, scrambler, etc, the patent application made by TVS indicates the standard cruiser design, as per the report at Rush Lane. After looking at the designs, there have been speculations that the TVS cruiser can compete with Enfield Meteor 350 or Super Meteor 650, depending on whether it will be below or above 500cc.

The motorcycle’s front is shown in this leaked image, and it is obvious that the manufacturer is now planning to create a low-slung classic cruiser. The patent illustration features a spherical headlamp, two conventional forks, a long handlebar, and a big fuel tank. Additionally, the right side of the bike has a single exhaust, which leads us to conclude that the bike has a single-cylinder engine.

In 2020, TVS purchased Norton Motorcycles. As per the Rush Lane report, It’s possible that TVS may tap into Norton Motorcycles’ expertise for the new cruiser. This transaction had a value of about Rs 153 crore. After this, TVS announced investments in Norton Motorcycles of £100 million (more than Rs 1,000 crore) in April 2022.