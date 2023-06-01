US: Jaguar Land Rover Recalls 6,400 I-PACE Electric SUVs, Here's Why

In view to avoid fire-related incidents due to the fault in high-voltage electric car batteries, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recalled somewhere around 6,400 units of I-PACE vehicles in the United States. While confirming the news, the company announced that it is recalling some 2019–2024 models, and will provide an upgrade to the software, which controls that battery energy.

The brand also informed that in case, if the vehicle needs a complete change of battery, it will do in order to avoid future incidents. The step has been taken after a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where the company received a complaint about fire-related incidents from almost eight electric SUVs in the US. However, the mishap did not cause any injuries to any passenger or driver.

Jaguar Land Rover Comment on Recalling I-PACE Vehicle

Reacting about the same JLR stated that its technical team has not established whether the battery pack assembly is faulty or the source of the reported overheating circumstances, but out of a great deal of precaution the brand chose to recall the cars.

Meanwhile, JLR introduced its electric I-PACE in 2018, but since then, no other zero-emission cars have been introduced. The business pledged to invest $18.5 billion in electric cars (EVs) over the next five years last month and on Wednesday it promised to offer a new electric Jaguar in 2025.