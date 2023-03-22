Vadodara Airport Gets Union Ministry Go-Ahead, To Operate International Flights Soon

The Vadodara Airport in Gujarat is enthusiastically working on the infrastructure and framework to allow international air connectivity. The Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha from Vadodara, Ranjan Bhatt, announced the good news on Twitter. She said that the airport had received approval to start international services. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit to Gujarat, handed the gazette notification for establishing the customs and immigration facilities at the city’s airport. These are expected to become operational soon.

Announcing the development on the microblogging site, Bhatt posted pictures of the gazette notification. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the Home Minister for starting the two facilities at Vadodara airport.

The Times of India quoted Bhatt as saying that since the airport “already has the necessary space and infrastructure like the conveyor belts, space for setting up immigration and customs facilities, starting the new facilities will not be an issue now," she said.

The MP further noted that it has been several years of her pursuing the proposal to start flights from Vadodara airport to the Gulf countries with the civil aviation ministry. The first international flights will be bound to destinations such as Dubai and Sharjah. This is because airline connectivity to those places will not require extending the runway. For direct flights to destinations like that in the United States, extending the existing runway at Vadodara Airport will be a prerequisite.

Bhatt revealed that the Union Home Ministry sent a letter to Gujarat government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on February 18. Following this, an inspection team came to assess the facilities available at Vadodara airport.

“I am happy that we have finally received the official notification," she said.

The demand for air connectivity to international destinations from Vadodara had been on the rise since the inauguration of the integrated new terminal here in 2016. The terminal was built over an area of 17,500 square metres and has been designed to handle 700 passengers, including international fliers, per hour. It features 18 check-in counters.

