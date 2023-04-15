Vande Bharat, Ajmer Shatabdi Or Double Decker: Know The Best Train On Delhi-Jaipur Route?

The latest addition to the Delhi-Jaipur train route is the Vande Bharat Express, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This train covers the distance between Delhi to Jaipur in just 3 hours and 30 minutes, making it one of the fastest trains on this route. Already two premium trains, Ajmer Shatabdi and Delhi-Jaipur Double Decker, are running on this route. While the other trains operating on the Delhi-Jaipur route may not be able to match the travel time of Vande Bharat, the question remains whether the difference in travel time justifies the higher fares charged by Vande Bharat.

Today, we will answer this question. We will compare the travel time and fare prices of all three trains, on the basis of which you will be able to easily decide which train will be more convenient and affordable for you to reach Jaipur from Delhi.

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Express departs from Delhi at 6:40 PM and reaches Jaipur by 10:05 PM, completing the journey in just 3 hours and 25 minutes. As of April 20, the executive class ticket for Vande Bharat is priced at Rs 1845, while the AC chair car ticket costs Rs 1050.

Ajmer Shatabdi

This is another train that departs from Delhi at 6:40 AM and reaches Jaipur at 10:45 PM, taking a total of 4 hours and 5 minutes to complete the journey. The AC chair car fare for this train is priced at Rs 725, while the executive class fare is Rs 1340. This train takes 40 minutes more than Vande Bharat, and its executive class fare is Rs 505 less than that of Vande Bharat.

Double Decker

The Double Decker train is another option for those traveling from Delhi to Jaipur, with the lowest executive class fare of all the three trains. The executive class ticket is priced at just Rs 1165. The AC chair car fare for this train is even lower at Rs 490. This train departs from Delhi Cantt at 5:52 PM and reaches Jaipur at 10:00 PM, taking a total of approximately 4 hours and 10 minutes to complete the journey. It takes 45 minutes longer than Vande Bharat, and it reaches Jaipur 5 minutes earlier due to its earlier departure time.

Among all the three, Vande Bharat and Double Decker are the best options to travel from Delhi to Jaipur. These trains run in the evening at an interval of 45 minutes apart. Now, you should decide which train you will prefer.

