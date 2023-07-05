Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Vande Bharat Express: Chennai to Vijayawada in Just 6.5 Hours, Check Details

Vande Bharat Express: Chennai to Vijayawada in Just 6.5 Hours, Check Details

Chennai Vande Bharat Express: Vijayawada-Chennai railway connectivity receives a boost with the launch of Vande Bharat Express, reducing travel time

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Vijayawada-Chennai Route Set to Witness Faster Connectivity (File Photo)
Vijayawada-Chennai Route Set to Witness Faster Connectivity (File Photo)

In a significant development for railway connectivity, the upcoming Vande Bharat Express train is gearing up to commence operations between Vijayawada and Chennai.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the new service on July 7, with commercial operations commencing from July 8. This eagerly awaited semi-high-speed train is poised to substantially reduce travel time between the two cities and will mark Tamil Nadu’s third Vande Bharat train.

The Vande Bharat Express will make intermediate stops at Gudur, Renigunta, and Katpadi before reaching Chennai, and will return via the same route. Passengers traveling between Vijayawada and Chennai can rejoice as the inter-city journey is estimated to take a mere six and a half hours, providing a considerable time-saving advantage.

Advertisement

Presently, Vande Bharat trains are already operational between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, as well as between Secunderabad and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. These services have witnessed a commendable surge in passenger footfall, as confirmed by railway officials.

In a bid to facilitate the convenience of passengers traveling between Vijayawada and the revered temple town of Tirupati, the Vijayawada Division Railway officials have proposed to operate the new train via Renigunta junction. This strategic decision aims to serve the additional demand for connectivity and further enhance the travel experience for commuters.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya in Under 4 Hours, Check Details

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Adding to the excitement, there are reports suggesting that another Vande Bharat train, connecting Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur, is also expected to be flagged off on July 7. Although awaiting final confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this train service as well, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving railway connectivity across the country.

    As the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express makes its grand entry, passengers can look forward to a remarkable journey characterized by enhanced speed, efficiency, and comfort. With the promise of reduced travel time and improved connectivity, this new train service is set to elevate the travel experience for passengers on the Vijayawada-Chennai route.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 11:18 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 11:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App