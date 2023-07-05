Vande Bharat Express: Chennai to Vijayawada in Just 6.5 Hours, Check Details

In a significant development for railway connectivity, the upcoming Vande Bharat Express train is gearing up to commence operations between Vijayawada and Chennai.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the new service on July 7, with commercial operations commencing from July 8. This eagerly awaited semi-high-speed train is poised to substantially reduce travel time between the two cities and will mark Tamil Nadu’s third Vande Bharat train.

The Vande Bharat Express will make intermediate stops at Gudur, Renigunta, and Katpadi before reaching Chennai, and will return via the same route. Passengers traveling between Vijayawada and Chennai can rejoice as the inter-city journey is estimated to take a mere six and a half hours, providing a considerable time-saving advantage.

Presently, Vande Bharat trains are already operational between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, as well as between Secunderabad and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. These services have witnessed a commendable surge in passenger footfall, as confirmed by railway officials.

In a bid to facilitate the convenience of passengers traveling between Vijayawada and the revered temple town of Tirupati, the Vijayawada Division Railway officials have proposed to operate the new train via Renigunta junction. This strategic decision aims to serve the additional demand for connectivity and further enhance the travel experience for commuters.

