Vande Bharat Express: Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya in Under 4 Hours, Check Details

In an exciting development, the Indian Railways is all set to introduce an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh.

This mini version of the semi High-Speed train is expected to connect the cities of Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya, presenting travelers with a thrilling new option for swift intercity travel within the state.

The eagerly awaited Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur route is anticipated to be flagged off on the 7th of July. While there are high hopes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the inaugural ceremony, official confirmation from the PMO office is yet to be received, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Commuters will be delighted to know that the Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance of 302 km, traversing through Ayodhya junction, in under four hours. This remarkable feat promises to significantly reduce travel time, as the current train journey on this route takes approximately 4.30 to 5 hours.

Among the existing services, the Arunachal Superfast Express (Train no. 22411) holds the record for the shortest time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow via Gonda junction, clocking in at 4 hours and 35 minutes. Meanwhile, other trains, such as the Sapt Kranti Superfast Express (Train no. 12557) and Gorakhdham Superfast Express (Train no. 12555), take about 4 hours and 50 minutes for the same journey.

While the fares and exact routes are yet to be officially announced, the railway board is expected to release this crucial information ahead of the launch, keeping the eager passengers informed.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. These five trains have strengthened connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off by the PM include the Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.