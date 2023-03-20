Vande Bharat Express on Jaipur-Delhi Route from April 2023, Details Here

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat express train is all set to start its service from April onwards. Having said that, the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Jaipur City Member of Parliament, Ramcharan Bohra has inspected the coaches and rakes that will be used in the Vande Bharat trains for this route at Khatipura railway station in Jaipur. The Union Railway Minister even raised concerns regarding the technical issues that are required to be sorted in this route before the operation of Vande Bharat express begins in full swing.

Talking about Khatipura railway station, it is being developed as a satellite railway station with an aim to reduce traffic load at Jaipur junction. Having said that, the work here is in its last phase. Following the inspection, the Union Railway Minister had a detailed discussion with the officials regarding the issues related to the maintenance of Vande Bharat train. He further provided them with the appropriate guidelines to sort this issue.

“Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track, like installation of a double distant signalling system and removing some curves. After these initiatives, we will be able to run trains on 130 KMPH to 160 KMPH," as commented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister.

Furthermore, the minister also discussed all the issues related to safety, electrification work, construction projects, enhancement of passenger amenities, and station redevelopment in the North Western railway. Besides this, the minister instructed the officials to complete the work on an urgent basis and even provided them with the stock of construction of the new building & passenger facilities at Khatipura railway station.

