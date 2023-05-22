Vande Bharat Metro: Is Mumbai's Lifeline at Stake? Govt Approves 238 Trains for the City

In a groundbreaking development, Mumbai is set to witness a transformation in its transportation system with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Metro. This state-of-the-art train system, approved by the Railway Board, is expected to replace the city’s local trains and become the primary mode of transportation.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has announced the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains exclusively for Mumbai, signaling a significant infrastructure upgrade.

According to railway authorities, the Vande Bharat Metro is designed to efficiently cover short distances, connecting cities that are approximately 100 kilometers apart. This modern train system aims to augment the capacity of Mumbai’s suburban train network, which serves as the lifeline for millions of residents. The ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A) will oversee the procurement of these 238 Vande Bharat Metro rakes, in collaboration with the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government.

To support the maintenance of these trains, two depots will be established under the MUTP-III and 3A projects. The technology partner will play a crucial role in setting up these depots at Vangaon and Bhivpuri, ensuring efficient operations and upkeep of the trains. The estimated cost of MUTP-III and MUTP-3A projects stands at Rs 10,947 crore and Rs 33,690 crore respectively, demonstrating the scale and significance of this infrastructure development.

Funding for these projects has been secured from both the central and state governments. Notably, the manufacturing of the Vande Bharat Metro trains will not be handled by government-run railway factories. Instead, technology partners will be contracted, following the guidelines of the Make-in-India initiative.

The forthcoming AC local trains, which are being referred to as Vande Metro, are anticipated to be an advanced version of the AC local trains that arrived in Mumbai last year. These new trains will boast several features, including luggage compartments at both ends, onboard CCTV cameras for enhanced security, and a separate AC duct for vendor compartments.

While details about the fare structure for the Vande Bharat Metro remain unclear, there is growing concern among commuters regarding potential premium fares. This aspect will undoubtedly be a significant consideration as Mumbai’s residents await further updates on the pricing model.

As Mumbai gears up for the arrival of the Vande Bharat Metro, this cutting-edge train system promises to revolutionize the city’s transportation landscape. With its advanced features, improved connectivity, and potential to replace the local trains, the Vande Bharat Metro holds the key to a more efficient and convenient commuting experience for millions of Mumbaikars