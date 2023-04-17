Vande Bharat Train Completes Trial Run on TVM Kannur Route, Sets Record Time of 7 Hours 10 Minutes

India’s ambitious Vande Bharat train, also known as Train 18, has successfully completed its trial run between the southern cities of Thiruvananthapuram (TVM) and Kannur, covering a distance of 570 km in just 7 hours and 10 minutes. The Vande Bharat is India’s first indigenously developed semi-high-speed train that can run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h, and its successful trial run marks a significant milestone in India’s quest for modernization and technological progress.

The Vande Bharat train is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including aerodynamic design, automatic doors, GPS-enabled passenger information systems, and CCTV cameras. It has 16 air-conditioned coaches with a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, including 16 executive class seats. The train’s interiors are spacious and well-lit, and the seats are comfortable, with ample legroom.

The train’s success on the TVM-Kannur route is a significant achievement, considering that the route is known for its steep gradients and sharp curves, which can slow down the speed of conventional trains. However, the Vande Bharat’s advanced features and robust design have made it possible to traverse the challenging terrain at a relatively high speed, thereby reducing the travel time and increasing the overall efficiency of the railway system.

The Vande Bharat train is also an eco-friendly alternative to traditional diesel-run locomotives, as it runs on electricity and has a regenerative braking system that converts the kinetic energy generated during braking into electrical energy that can be used to power the train. This makes the Vande Bharat train not only energy-efficient but also reduces its carbon footprint, contributing to India’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

The successful trial run of the Vande Bharat train has raised hopes for the modernization of India’s railway infrastructure and the development of high-speed rail networks in the country. It has also demonstrated India’s technological capabilities and its potential to become a global leader in the development of cutting-edge transportation systems.

In conclusion, the Vande Bharat train’s successful trial run between TVM and Kannur is a significant milestone for India’s railway system and a testament to the country’s technological progress. It has opened up new possibilities for the development of high-speed rail networks in India and has established India’s position as a rising power in the field of transportation technology. The Vande Bharat train is not just a mode of transport; it is a symbol of India’s quest for progress, innovation, and excellence.

