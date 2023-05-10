Vande Bharat Trains To Connect Major Pilgrimage And Tourist Spots Soon

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train is being shown a lot of love by people. The Ministry of Railways has therefore decided to rapidly increase the number of Vande Bharats running across the country on various routes. The ministry has also planned to operate 75-78 trains to connect popular pilgrimage sites and tourist places around the country by August 15 with 13 of them already operational.

According to The New Indian Express, a railway official revealed that most tourists and pilgrimage sites will be reachable by Vande Bharat trains by August 15 this year if everything goes as planned. The train will therefore help in generating revenue through the tourism sector by connecting famous sites.

Sources suggest that South India will probably get more Vande Bharat trains before 2024 linking pilgrimage, commercial and tourist places with state capitals than the North. At present, 13 Vande Bharat trains are already operational, the most recent of which was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, running between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

A senior Railway official revealed that ever since the launch of the first Vande Bharat Express in February 2019, the trains have been running with 100 percent occupancy. He also said that Mahakal temple, Ujjain and Ajmer Sharif temple will be connected by train in the next few days. He said, “The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train has registered record earnings of more than Rs 92.29 crore, maintaining 100 per cent occupancy on the completion of a year of its services from 2019 to 2020."

The government plans to operate about 400 new Vande Bharat trains in the next few years and earn an estimate of over Rs 40,000 crores. The sleeper versions of the train will also be operational by 2024-2025 and the work on it is in progress.

Vande Bharat train services are benefiting an estimated more than 15 lakh people a month including businessmen, students and professionals. Major routes that the train is currently operational on are Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Chennai-Coimbatore, New Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, Secunderabad-Tirupati and Nagpur-Bilaspur.

