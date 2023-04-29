Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Vande Bharat Trains To Run In Odisha, Bihar And Jharkhand; Check Out Routes And Dates

The Vande Bharat trains will run between Odisha's Bhubaneswar to West Bengal's Howrah and between Jharkhand's Ranchi to Bihar's Patna.

Curated By: sahas

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 13:50 IST

Delhi, India

Ministry of Railways planning to introduce 200 Vande Bharat trains in 2 years.
Ministry of Railways planning to introduce 200 Vande Bharat trains in 2 years.

Vande Bharat Express trains are expanding their reach to Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, making travel between the states easier. The Railway Ministry has completed the necessary preparations and has started the route trial of the train in Odisha. With its growing popularity, the Vande Bharat trains have become a favourite among passengers, prompting their gradual expansion to different states across the country.

The Vande Bharat trains will run between Odisha’s Bhubaneswar to West Bengal’s Howrah and between Jharkhand’s Ranchi to Bihar’s Patna, making travel between these states convenient and efficient. Following the launch of these two Vande Bharat trains, almost all states in the country (except the North Eastern states) will have access to these modern and high-speed trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off both trains on the same day, and their operation is set to begin in the second week of May.

Vande Bharat Express trains have been running successfully across the country, connecting various cities and promoting faster and more comfortable travel. The first Vande Bharat train started operating in February 2019 between New Delhi and Varanasi, and since then, several other trains have been added to the fleet. These trains cover various religious and tourist destinations, such as Shri Vaishno Devi Katra, Amb Andaura station in Himachal, Chennai to Mysore, Nagpur to Bilaspur and many others. The most recent addition to the fleet is the Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod train, which has started operating recently.

Last year, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised that Odisha would soon get a Vande Bharat Express train. Now, the Ministry of Railways has an ambitious plan to introduce 200 Vande Bharat trains in the next two years. Moreover, the first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train is expected to run by the first quarter of 2024. With advanced features like GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets and rotational seats that can be aligned in the direction of travel in the executive class, the Vande Bharat Express is a modern marvel of the Indian railways. Additionally, the train has a regenerative braking system and can reach a maximum speed of 180 km/h (110 mph).

first published: April 29, 2023, 13:50 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 13:50 IST
