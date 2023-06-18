Vande Metro: 10 Potential Routes Under Consideration in Kerala, Here's All You Need to Know

Indian Railways is gearing up to roll out the much-awaited Vande Metro service in the state of Kerala. The Railway Board is currently reviewing routes where the new services could be offered and ten potential routes have come under consideration, as reported by Monorama.

The Vande Metro will be capable of covering a distance of 200 km on a one-way route. However, the railway authority would consider extending the distance to connect as many areas as possible. During its journey, Vande Metro trains will not have halts at all stations that are regular for passenger trains.

The report further said that Indian Railways is currently looking into five routes from each of the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions for the Vande Metro project. The final call however will be taken based on the decision of the Southern Railways.

Advertisement

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development of this new-age Vande Metro service as part of the railway budget 2023-24. Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is expected to deliver the first rake of the Vande Metro train in November this year.

Vande Metro Kerala Routes

The routes that are currently under consideration include Kozhikode to Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam, Kollam to Thrissur, Ernakulam to Kozhikode, Palakkad to Kottayam, Ernakulam to Coimbatore, Kollam to Tirunelveli, Mangalore to Kozhikode and Nilambur to Metupalayam. While most of these routes are ready to operate, electrification of the track till Nilambur is yet to be finished.