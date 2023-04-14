Vande Metro Trains to Hit Tracks By December 2023, Confirms Railways Minister Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given an update on the government’s plan to connect major cities, which are less than 100 kilometres apart, by metro rail network. Known as the Vande Metro network, the development comes amidst the launch of Vande Bharat trains in different parts of the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw said that the Vande Metro network will be launched by the end of this year. “Vande Metro is being built with the concept that trains can run at a very high frequency, i.e., four or five times a day in cities with a distance of fewer than 100 kilometres, which is very comfortable and affordable. The train will be ready by December," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

He added that the metro network will reduce the congestion in local trains. The project will also enable students and job seekers to reduce their travelling time. According to Vaishnaw, the Vande Metro project was initiated after seeing the positive response to the Vande Bharat trains. The project is similar to Europe’s regional trains and aims to provide a world-class experience to travellers.

The Vande Metro trains are expected to include eight coaches. As per reports, officials of Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory and Lucknow’s Research Design and Standard Organisation have received orders to roll out the metro as soon as possible.

The Railways Minister also revealed details about the High-Speed Test Track which has been constructed for the first time in order to speed up the manufacturing of high-speed trains. According to the news agency, a new BG Dedicated Test Track is being developed between Gudha-Thathana Mithri in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Division. The project features a mainline of 23 km, a 3 km-long accelerated testing loop at Nawa, a high-speed loop at Gudha measuring 20 km and a 20 km-long curve testing loop at Mithri.

A 4.5 km-long twisted track for stability testing of rolling stocks has been completed. Work on a 3 km accelerated testing loop and a 31.5 km high-speed stretch is in progress and is slated to be completed by December. The test track will measure stability testing, Curve testing, and accelerated testing of components. India will be the first nation which has comprehensive testing facilities for rolling stocks, according to the UIC-518/EN-14363 guidelines.

“Work on the test track is progressing at a fast pace. It will benefit a lot," Vaishnaw stated. He predicted that India will soon start exporting its Vande Bharat trains. “For this, all the work of testing and testing must be on the test track," he added.

