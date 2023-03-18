The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train will now operate six days a week instead of five days, according to reports. Officials said that the frequency will be increased from this week. The semi-high-speed train has been upgraded by Indian Railways, and it now has a number of new facilities.

The train now has a number of new elements after being renovated. According to officials, the 10,000 km (as opposed to the 5,000 km) run requirement for the second generation of Vande Bharat trains would necessitate a total overhaul. The second iteration of the Vande Bharat trains are more contemporary, and modifications have been made in light of the knowledge acquired from operating the first two trains.

The upgraded passenger amenities on the new rake of the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express include on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, touch-free bio-vacuum restrooms, diffused LED lighting, charging ports under each seat, individual touch-based reading lights, and hidden roller blinds. It also has an improved heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamp for a germ-free source of air. The intelligent air-conditioning system changes cooling based on occupancy and weather factors.

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s first domestic semi-high-speed train, was introduced by the Indian Railways as part of the “Make in India" campaign. On February 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express train on the New Delhi-Varanasi route was flagged off. This train travels the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi three hours faster than other trains. The train only stops at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

Currently, 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating on different routes. These routes include New Delhi – Varanasi, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhi Nagar-Mumbai, New Delhi- Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai- Solapur and Mumbai- Shirdi.

