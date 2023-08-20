Vespa Launches 'Justin Bieber' Edition Scooter in India, Priced at a Staggering Rs 6.45 Lakh

Justin Bieber has unleashed his creativity with his collaboration with the iconic brand, Vespa and created a limited edition scooter that looks timeless beauty. Bieber’s design includes all white exterior, along with a matching helmet and accessories, like rims, saddle, grip and logo.

The Justin Bieber X Vespa collection comes with full LED lights and 12 inch alloy wheels. The singer has added his unique touch with white flames on the side.

Advertisement

The scooter is equipped with a 200mm front disc brake, 140mm rear drum brake and single-channel ABS for added safety, along with a TFT dashboard that features Bluetooth connectivity and app compatibility. According to reports, the scooter will be imported as a fully assembled unit (CBU), ensuring its quality.

While the Vespa is offering the scooter in three variants internationally, Piaggio India will be selling the 150cc model in the country. The engine for the Indian variant will feature a single cylinder mill, capable of producing 12.5 bhp and 12.4 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

Currently, the ex-showroom price of Vespa Justin Bieber Edition begins at Rs 6,45,690/- in India.

Justin Bieber expressed his excitement about the collaboration and highlighted the importance of creating something that can inspire others. Bieber stated, “The ability to create something that you know is going to inspire somebody else is so important to me. Creating things, it’s a part of me. Being able to collaborate with a brand that I have always loved, that’s what the best collaborations are."

Advertisement

Revealing when he fell in love with the scooter, he shared, “I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like, ‘I wanna ride one of those.’ When I’m designing, I’m always thinking about: is this pushing things forward? Is this unique? Is this something trendsetting."

“Being a part of Vespa and collaborating on creating something so unique was such a fun adventure for me," Justin Bieber concluded.

Before Justin Bieber, the popular Italian brand joined hands with Disney to create a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Vespa scooters. Painted in the iconic red, black and yellow, the design pays homage to the beloved cartoon character. The scooter also features the signature of MM on the seat and just above the front left indicator.