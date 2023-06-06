Virgin Atlantic to Launch Daily Direct Flight Between Bengaluru and London From March 31, 2024

In a major development, Virgin Atlantic has announced the beginning of a daily direct service between Bengaluru and London (Heathrow) starting from March 31, 2024. With this, the airline now offers a fourth daily route to India that accommodates both passenger and cargo needs.

With this expansion, Virgin Atlantic aims to enhance connections between Bengaluru and the United Kingdom while providing seamless connectivity and a consistent long-haul experience for customers traveling via London Heathrow to destinations across North America.

Virgin Atlantic plans to operate its Bengaluru flight on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. This particular aircraft is known for its exceptional passenger comfort and cutting-edge technology. Having said that, this state-of-the-art aircraft features a range of seating options including 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats. In addition to this, all the passengers traveling in the Upper Class can relax and socialize during their journey by accessing the airline’s exclusive social space.

“We continue to expand our India offering by increasing connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US, including Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles," stated Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic. This expansion will further facilitate travel to prominent technology destinations for passengers from Bengaluru.

