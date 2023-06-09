Vistara Struggles With Uniform Shortage for Cabin Crew Due to 'Unforeseen' Supply Chain Issues

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it is facing an shortage of cabin crew uniforms due to “unforeseen" supply chain issues and increase in the airline staff.

The carrier, which has been aggressively hiring pilots and cabin crew members following the collapse of Go First, in a statement said, “Given our fleet expansion, we have been scaling up our cabin crew strength as well. However, due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms."

Noting that it is not an “ideal measure", it said “some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform."

“We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," he said.