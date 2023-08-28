Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Auto » Vistara to Start Direct Flight From Delhi to Maldives; Check Timings, Schedule and More

Vistara to Start Direct Flight From Delhi to Maldives; Check Timings, Schedule and More

The report says the decision has been taken after witnessing a growing demand for the destination from Delhi.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 18:05 IST

Delhi, India

Vistara flight (Photo: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Vistara flight (Photo: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

In a move to expand the network and provide seamless air travel, the leading carrier in India Vistara is all set to start the non-stop flight service from Delhi to Maldives. While confirming the news, airlines said they will kickstart the direct flight service on above mentioned route from October 1, 2023.

The report says the decision has been taken after witnessing a growing demand for the destination from Delhi. However, the Vistara already operates the direct flight from Mumbai.

Vistara Direct Flight From Delhi To Maldives: Schedule and Timing

Advertisement

Now, interested flyers from Delhi can book a direct flight to Maldives by visiting Vistara’s official website. The same also can be done through any authorized third-party platform.

As per the details shared by Vistara, the service will be operated on a daily basis, where the flight named UK 0273 from Delhi to Maldives will depart at 10:45 and will reach the destination at 14:20. While on return, the flight named UK 0274 will leave from Maldives at 15:20, and will land in the national capital at 19:55.

Advertisement

Which Aircraft Will Be Used For Delhi To Maldives Flight?

It has been reported that after joining hands with Singapore Airlines and Tata Groups, the company decided to allow interested flyers to enjoy the improved air travel experience on this route, using A320neo aircraft. It will be operated in a three-class configuration that includes economy, premium and business.

Check Vistara’s CEO’s statement About Newly Added Route

Reacting about the newly added route in operations, Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said that the company is thrilled to introduce the non-stop flight connectivity between Delhi and Malé. He said it is the second most beautiful beach destination on their routes list.

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • In addition, he said the Vistara will not only provide an improved flying expirence to customers on their way to one of the most exotic famous holiday destinations, but also try to make better their existing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Maldives.

    hedu

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 17:42 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 18:05 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App