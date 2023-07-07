Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Volkswagen All-Set to Launch Self-Driving Vehicles in Texas by 2026

Volkswagen All-Set to Launch Self-Driving Vehicles in Texas by 2026

This year, Volkswagen plans to test 10 ID Buzz electric vehicles retrofitted with Mobileye's autonomous driving platform with safety drivers on board in Austin

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:40 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Volkswagen rolls out first autonomous driving test program with all-electric ID. Buzz (Photo: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen rolls out first autonomous driving test program with all-electric ID. Buzz (Photo: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen said on Thursday that it plans to launch autonomous, or self-driving, vehicles for ride hailing and goods delivery services in Austin, Texas by 2026.

The German automaker, which had previously made a costly bet on Ford’s now closed self-driving car unit, Argo, has been partnering with supplier Mobileye, in a strategic shift.

This year, Volkswagen plans to test 10 ID Buzz electric vehicles retrofitted with Mobileye’s autonomous driving platform with safety drivers on board in limited areas of Austin, including downtown.

Also Read: Made-in-India VW Taigun Secures 5-Star Rating in Latin NCAP Crash Tests 

Advertisement

The company took over nearly 100 people from Argo, as well as its hub in Austin where Argo was testing autonomous vehicles.

Volkswagen said it will be able to leverage Mobileye’s supply base and map data to achieve economies of scale and bring down costs.

“The big aim is that we bring fully autonomous vehicles to the market as a commercial, scalable product," said Christian Senger, a Volkswagen board member who oversees development of autonomous driving.

Volkswagen joins GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo in testing autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas, known for the least restrictive regulations on self-driving cars.

Volkswagen rolls out first autonomous driving test program with all-electric ID. Buzz (Photo: Volkswagen)

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “We’re currently actively evaluating different opportunities for different cities," said Katrin Lohmann, president, Volkswagen ADMT.

    Companies have poured billions of dollars into developing the technology they say will increase road safety. But Tesla, Cruise and Waymo and other firms have missed their targets to launch self-driving cars and their vehicles have had difficulty in handling rare and unforeseen driving situations.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 13:40 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 13:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App