Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Gets New Feature Additions

Volkswagen India received an overwhelming response on its India 2.0 cars - Taigun and Virtus. Having said that, the automaker has decided to enhance the feature offering on its two products. The Highline variant of the 1.0L TSI Dynamic Line and the GT variant of the 1.5L TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun gets auto headlights and auto coming/leaving home lights as additional features. While Volkswagen Virtus gets rear fog lamps across all its variants.

Advertisement

“It is our constant endeavour at Volkswagen India to offer the best to our customers in terms of safety, build quality, and fun-to-drive experiences. Our products are developed and packaged keeping in mind important and relevant features that add value to the lives of our customers. Product development is a continuous process at Volkswagen and we strongly believe the additional and new feature offerings across the Taigun and Virtus variants will increase their accessibility as well as value proposition for our customers," as commented by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID 2all Small Electric Car Concept Breaks Cover, Debut in 2025

Besides these new feature additions, all MY23 trims of Virtus and Taigun are RDE and E20 norms compliant. Due to the rising input cost, the automaker plans to give a price hike of up to 2% across its product portfolio from April 1 onwards. Furthermore, both Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are built on the MQB A0 IN platform. Besides delivering a turbocharged performance, both cars offer a progressive design language and comfort & connectivity features. Volkswagen Taigun has also received a 5-star GNCAP rating for adult and child occupants thereby making it India’s safest SUV. Lastly, the updated version of both cars will be available across the Volkswagen India network.

Read all the Latest Auto News here