Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Get New Variants in India, GT Plus Manual Trim Introduced

Volkswagen has announced new variants of the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan at its 2023 annual brand conference in India. Both of these products are part of Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The German carmaker has added two new variants, GT Plus MT and GT Plus DSG, to the Taigun’s Performance Line range. These new variants will get the powerful 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, TSI EVO engine that generates 147 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Gets New Feature Additions in India

Advertisement

Until now, Volkswagen was offering the GT Plus trim only with a 7-speed DSG transmission. At the same time, the GT trim only came with a six-speed manual gearbox. With the new announcements of GT Plus MT and GT Plus DSG variants, Volkswagen has expanded the options for SUV enthusiasts. Although Volkswagen hasn’t tweaked Taigun’s design in the new models, the company will offer two new paint schemes.

Volkswagen has introduced a Carbon Steel Grey shade in a matte finish on the GT Plus MT and a Deep Black Pearl shade on the GT Plus DSG variant.

On the other hand, the German automaker has introduced a new GT Plus MT variant for the Virtus sedan. Interestingly, this variant will only be available in the newly introduced Lava Blue exterior colour. All the new exterior colours are part of the company’s new GT Edge Limited Collection and will have limited availability.

Taigun is one of Volkswagen’s best-selling models in India. The compact SUV has emerged as a popular option in the SUV segment refined engine, superior performance, reliability and great value for money.

Advertisement

Priced between Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Volkswagen Virtus sedan also has plenty of fans. It is worth noting that the Virtus sedan shares its engine options with the Taigun SUV. The Virtus boasts of a solid built quality along with a classy-looking interior. The sedan is packed with a varied range of convenience and safety features that include an auto AC, ventilated seats, auto headlamps as well as cruise control. The sedan is currently priced between Rs 11.47 lakh to Rs 18.68 lakh.

Read all the Latest Auto News here