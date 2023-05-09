Volkswagen Working on Three New Electric SUVs: Report

Volkswagen is gearing up to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with the introduction of not one, but three new electric SUVs. Building upon the success of the Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5, the German automaker has ambitious plans to offer a mid-sized crossover, a small SUV, and a luxurious flagship model.

According to a recent report by Autocar UK, the new SUVs will be built on the foundations laid by the Volkswagen ID 4 and Volkswagen ID 5. The German carmaker plans to roll out two new crossovers – one mid-sized and one small SUV. Apart from these, a luxury SUV is also in the works that will serve as the flagship model for the company’s all-EV portfolio, the report added.

Volkswagen Tiguan EV

The first EV to arrive will be Tiguan’s electric version. This EV is likely to be introduced in 2025. Customers will have the choice of opting for either the rear-wheel drive variant or the four-wheel drive version. Tiguan EV will be based on Volkswagen’s new MEB+ architecture. According to the report, the MEB+ platform will empower the Tiguan EV to achieve charging speeds and ranges that surpass those of existing models.

This essentially means that the Tiguan EV will boast of more than 170kW charging capacity and 521km range offered by the ID 4 Pro’s 77kWh battery.

Volkswagen’s small EV SUV

Volkswagen will also introduce a new entry-level SUV as an electric alternative to its T-Cross model. This smaller SUV will be the most affordable of Volkswagen’s future ID SUV models and will be tentatively launched in 2026. The company is calling this SUV as ID 2X, according to the report.

The compact SUV is poised to be exclusively available in a front-wheel-drive configuration with a single motor.

Volkswagen’s more compact MEB architecture has the flexibility to accommodate batteries with capacities ranging from 38kWh to 56kWh. So, the ID 2X SUV could be expected to offer between 290km and 418 km of range.

Volkswagen’s Trinity EV SUV

Volkswagen’s Braunschweig R&D centre in Germany is developing three new SUVs, but the Trinity EV will be the priciest and most technologically advanced of them all. Volkswagen will position this SUV as its flagship model in its EV line-up. The new range-topping ID SUV will showcase the company’s electric drivetrain and software capabilities and will be slotted between the Tiguan and Touareg.

Though Volkswagen currently does not have an EV or an EV SUV in India, it will likely bring the ID4 GTX to the country soon.

