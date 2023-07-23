Watch: 2015 Maruti Suzuki Alto Transformed into Updated 2020 Model, Video Viral

A viral video is doing rounds on the internet, where a Maruti Suzuki Alto 2015 model transformed into the latest 2022 variant. The clip has been shared by a Youtube channel named AUTOBOTS, where the whole process of modifying the car grabbed a lot of eyeballs in no time.

The channel also wrote a big caption, informing all the details about how they took the decision of transforming Maruti Suzuki’s one of the hot-selling products Alto. They also informed that the car, which has changed the history of middle-class families, came to them for shape and paint updation work. After putting in extra effort, their team successfully made four-wheelers from the 2015 model to the 2022 model, and combined the 2017 Skoda Superb’s brown metallic paint.

Advertisement

They also revealed in the caption that their workshop also helps customers with RTO-related work services.

Take a look at viral video of Maruti Suzuki Alto 2015 turned into 2022 model

The video starts with the white color Maruti Suzuki Alto model 2015, which goes into a major makeover by the modifiers. As the clip moves further, it shows some automobile engineers, who were seen opening the car from each corner in order to give it a completely new look. The anchor in the footage also was heard saying they will give the vehicle a dark color look, which enhanced its overall charm.

As the clip comes to an end, it shows the Alto 2015 in a completely different avatar, featuring a new dark paint scheme with some cosmetic changes from outside, and from inside as well.