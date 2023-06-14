Watch: 90s Era Hindustan Ambassador Goes Viral After a Massive Modification

The game-changer in the sedan segment Hindustan Ambassador has undoubtedly ruled the Indian car industry for so many years. Even now, the classic master masterpiece holds a very special place for many enthusiasts as it was the first car that was built in 1957 with eye-catching features back in India.

Unfortunately, when technology started taking over in the country, the charm of the vintage four-wheeler started fading, resulted the makers had to discontinue it in 2014. However, there are some real petrolheads who preserved the iconic beauty, and modified it by investing a bomb to make it look young forever.

Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet, which was originally shared by a Youtube channel named kamcustoms, where a very old Ambassador model was seen in a completely different avatar. From stylish alloy wheels to LED fog lamps to a completely modified interior, it seems like the maker applied every possible effort to make a 90’s model car stand out from the crowd in today’s time.

Take a look at the viral Modified Hindustan Ambassador video

As per the details shared by the kamcustoms, the 1981 Ambassador Mark4 has gone through a major makeover, and took almost Rs 8 lakh to compete against today’s feature-loaded cars. It has been reported that the car took a lot of time to reach this kind of modification. The makers also have upgraded its petrol to Isuzu diesel.

Modified Hindustan Ambassador Features

The makers have included some advanced features that are trending in 2023, which include a custom paint job, ARC composite Leaf spring with Gas shocks, LED headlight, leather Interior Upholstery, push start button, Skoda’s electric seats, Scorpio’s steering wheel, custom fabricated dashboard, central locking, ambient lighting, power windows with central locking, Boot and Bonnet gas struts among other.